2019 Calgary Stampede ties as 2nd deadliest year for chuckwagon horses

The 2019 Calgary Stampede is now tied for second place as the deadliest year for chuckwagon horses in more than three decades — with the total tally of animal deaths surpassing 100.

Three horses had to be put down at Sunday night's chuckwagon races, as the 10-day Stampede wrapped.

The latest deaths bring the total number of animals that have died during the rodeo and chuckwagon races at the Stampede since 1986 — when the most detailed records are available — to 102.

The Calgary Stampede declined requests to provide the organization's own details on deaths through the years.

The most complete records available publicly are from the Vancouver Humane Society, which has added up the tally since 1986 using data from the Calgary Humane Society and media reports.

CBC News validated the numbers wherever possible.

In total over the 10-day event in 2019, six chuckwagon horses died — four of them from the same driver's team.

That gives it the unfortunate honour of tying with 2010 as having the second highest toll on chuckwagon horses. Chuckwagon horses make up more than two-thirds of the animal deaths at the Stampede.

The top of the list is 1986, when 12 horses died.

Two humans have also died in the competition since 1986: outrider Eugene Jackson in 1996 and wagon driver Bill McEwen in 1999. Both died of head injuries.

Here's an overall roundup of animal deaths at the Stampede since 1986:

The Vancouver Humane Society says the total tally includes:

72 chuckwagon horses.

Nine calves.

Five steers.

Four bucking horses.

One wild ride horse.

One show horse.

One bull.

Outside of the Stampede itself, nine horses died in 2005 while being herded over a bridge on their way to the grounds.

The latest deaths prompted renewed calls from animal rights advocates and others for the Stampede to end chuckwagon races and the rodeo.

This graph tallies animal deaths, by year, at the Stampede. Use the drop-down menu to see the data by animal type:

The Calgary Stampede has launched a review in response to Sunday's deaths. Last week, a chuckwagon driver who caused an accident that led to a horse being put down was fined $10,000 and banned from competing at future Stampedes.

The Stampede says it has made many changes over the years to increase the safety of animals and humans.

The Stampede's roots can be traced to 1886, when the Calgary and District Agricultural Society held its first fair.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede ran July 5-July 14.