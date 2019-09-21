Police investigating after stabbing in southeast Calgary

Police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Friday evening that sent one man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Rob Anderson with Calgary police, the man was discovered in the community of Penbrooke Meadows around 6:25 p.m.

"A male was discovered there with stab wounds, treated and transported by EMS," Anderson said. "They were originally in life-threatening condition, but I understand he's been upgraded to stable."

Anderson said police currently do not have any further information as to what led to the stabbing.

"That's the curious part. He was discovered with the stab wounds there, and the priority was taking care of his medical treatment," he said. "Once he's ready to talk to us, he can tell us more. But as far as anything that led up to it, we're uncertain and it would be speculation at this point."

Police are requesting that anyone with further information contact police.

"If anybody was in the area and saw anything or got any photos or videos of anything, certainly please let us know," Anderson said. "Whether that's through our [non-emergency line] or if they want to do it through Crime Stoppers, they will remain anonymous."