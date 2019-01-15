Skip to Main Content
Police investigate after 2 separate stabbings in southwest Calgary
Police are investigating two separate stabbings that took place in southwest Calgary Tuesday evening.

1 person in serious, another in life-threatening condition

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·

EMS said responded to a call shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex at apartment complex located at 700 67th Avenue S.W., just south of Chinook Centre. 

The victim, a man in his late 20s to early 30s, was taken to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Around the same time, police were called to 700 9th Street S.W. for a man who was found in the lobby of an apartment building who had been stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating both incidents.

