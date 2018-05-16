Slow down! Speeding fines on Calgary pathways have jumped from $50 to $400

Calgary's annual pathway patrol is underway, and bylaw officers want speeders to know fines have gone up — way up.

If you're going more than 10 km/h over the posted speed limit, the fine is now $400, up from $50. The bylaw was updated in March of this year.

"Fines have increased substantially.… So if it's posted at 20 and you're caught doing 30, 35, 40, a summons under the parks and pathways bylaw is now $400," said Sgt. Fausto Ricioppo, who is with the city's community standards division.

Six uniformed officers will be out seven days a week, keeping an eye out for everything from speeding, to out of control pets, to people drinking in parks.

But, Ricioppo said, the city takes an education-first approach.

"No tickets have been issued, we have given several verbal warnings as well as written warnings. We've been doing PR patrols and educating the public. So far, our interactions have been positive."

Those speeding but less than 10 km/h over the limit can be dinged $150.