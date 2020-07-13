Calgary man faces 29 charges after firearms, drugs seized in raid

A Calgary man faces 29 drug and firearms charges after a raid in the city's southeast.

The raid took place on July 8 on the 100-block of Chaparral Valley View S.E., prompted by an investigation into alleged firearms trafficking, according to police.

"Police seized six unlawfully possessed firearms, ammunition and more than $36,000 worth of drugs during the search warrant," according to a news release.

The seized items, according to police, include:

One Kel-Tec Sub 2000 9-mm rifle.

One Ruger Mini-14 Ranch Rifle.

One SKS 7.62 x 39 rifle.

One Escort 12-gauge pump action shotgun.

Two Ranger Silha Bullpup 20 shotguns.

Four over-capacity magazines.

In addition to the firearms, police say they also found 133 grams of fentanyl, 98 grams of cocaine and 1.5 kilograms of marijuana.

Ravinderpaul Gill, 29, faces charges including possession of a firearm without a licence, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.