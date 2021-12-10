Women's Premier Soccer League coming to Calgary

Calgary will be getting a Women's Premier Soccer League club, and some local associations say this will benefit both young and older soccer players in the city.

On Thursday, the Women's Premier Soccer League Canada said it will start as a Division II league, with plans to establish a professional league within five years. The league is owned and operated by Canadians.

Calgary Eyeopener 7:13 Women's Premier Soccer League in Calgary What a new women's premier soccer club in Calgary means to local athletes. 7:13

Jacquie Hertlein, executive director of the Calgary Women's Soccer Association, says having this come to Calgary will result in more female athletes playing at a competitive level

"The really talented players playing in their youth soccer leagues, it's not enough for them, for their development. They need stiffer competition. They need to play stronger, faster females," she said.

Hertlein says the league will provide a new option for university-age players to prolong their soccer careers.

"We just won a gold medal," she said, referring to the women's national team winning its first Olympic gold medal this summer. "So I think Canada soccer has opened their eyes."

Teams have also been announced in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, with more to come.

The league will be split into East and West divisions, with no crossover until the championship.

A start date has yet to be announced.