Snowfall warning ends for Calgary area

A snowfall warning for the Calgary area ended Saturday morning, after a nearly stationary weather system had formed over the region Friday night.

Plows were active around the city dealing with the heavy snowfall.

Good morning, many Calgarians today will be waking up to large accumulations of snow. Crews remain focused on the high volume roads (Crowchild, Glenmore). Here is a morning update on our snow clearing efforts: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycsnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycsnow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/ENBUw9zbYd">pic.twitter.com/ENBUw9zbYd</a> —@yyctransport

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow was expected to be dumped by the system, which covered an area from Mossleigh to Calgary to Airdrie.

Snowfall warnings were in place at 5 p.m. Friday for:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre.

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan.

City of Calgary.

Drumheller, Three Hills.

The warnings were expanded about 8 p.m. to also include Hanna, Coronation and Oyen, along with Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler.

"This band of snow will move slowly northeast for the next few hours," read the warning.

"The hardest-hit regions will likely be northeast Calgary to Airdrie to Beiseker to Strathmore.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."