Snowfall warning ends for Calgary area

Environment Canada said between 10 and 15 cm of snow could fall Friday night

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and the surrounding area on Friday evening, saying between 10 and 15 centimetres is expected to fall. (Environment Canada)

A snowfall warning for the Calgary area ended Saturday morning, after a nearly stationary weather system had formed over the region Friday night.

Plows were active around the city dealing with the heavy snowfall.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow was expected to be dumped by the system, which covered an area from Mossleigh to Calgary to Airdrie.

Snowfall warnings were in place at 5 p.m. Friday for:

  • Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre.
  • Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan. 
  • City of Calgary.
  • Drumheller, Three Hills.

The warnings were expanded about 8 p.m. to also include Hanna, Coronation and Oyen, along with Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail and Stettler. 

"This band of snow will move slowly northeast for the next few hours," read the warning.

"The hardest-hit regions will likely be northeast Calgary to Airdrie to Beiseker to Strathmore.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

