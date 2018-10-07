Brace yourselves Calgary — another round of snow is coming this week
Keep those shovels handy for Thanksgiving Monday
A record early-season snowstorm walloped Calgary last week and the city might already be in for round two.
More than 40 centimetres fell in parts of the city on Tuesday, with neighbouring cities sending in their snowplows to help Calgary manage the chaos.
Calgarians got a bit of a break on the Thanksgiving long weekend, with beautiful sunny days and a high of 9 C expected Sunday, but more heavy snow is in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday according to Environment Canada.
The agency said temperatures would begin to drop overnight Sunday, with a period of snow beginning Monday afternoon and continuing into the next day.
Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, tweeted that is was "hard to believe another system is headed our way," along with a map showing that up to 20 centimetres of snow was likely to hit the Calgary area and as much as 40 centimetres possible for the southwest corner of the province.
He later said that the city might not get hit with as much snow as originally thought.
Last week's snow also hit rural Alberta hard, with many farmers forced to delay their harvest after the snow left crops too wet to be combined.
