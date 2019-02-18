Snow route parking ban in place in Calgary

A snow route parking ban came into effect at noon Monday in Calgary, meaning motorists who don't move vehicles parked designated streets risk being handed a $120 fine.

The parking ban will remain in place for 72 hours — or until called off by the city — and applies to all Priority 2 roads and streets marked by a blue sign with a snowflake.

Vehicles not moved can also be towed.

"The biggest thing is it just helps our crews get those roads cleared that much quicker," said Chris McGeachy, a spokesperson for Calgary Roads.

"We can get in there and get out of there a lot quicker if the people move their vehicles. When they don't move their vehicles, our operators have to go around the cars that are there and it makes things very difficult."

Fines paid within 10 days are lowered to $80 and fines paid within 30 days are lowered to $90.

Calgary has been in a deep freeze in recent days thanks to an extended cold snap that has been blanketing nearly the entire province, however warmer temperatures are forecast for this week.

"I don't have exact accumulations but we did see well over 10 centimetres on the weekend. And it's not even just the 10 centimetres we saw on the weekend because of these extreme cold temperatures," McGeachy said.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -3 C in Calgary and low of -8 C with periods of snow, followed by a high of -6 C on Wednesday and a low of -18 C.

The city's annual snow removal budget is $40.4 million.