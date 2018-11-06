Snow's return to Calgary creates slick driving conditions

An overnight snowfall is making for an icy, slippery morning commute in Calgary.

The snow resulted in multiple collisions and major disruptions both in and out of the city on Monday.

But city crews are ready for the winter weather, even though it comes right after a long run of sunny days, said Calgary Roads spokesperson Chris McGeachy.

"Our crews have actually been on the 24/7 snow schedule since the middle of October," he said.

"So we will have a full complement of staff working overnight. So those crews will be working overnight and into the morning applying material to the road to make it safe."

Morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CTRiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CTRiders</a> It’s a chilly one out there, so Bundle up & stay warm. Today is a perfect day to grab that hot Java, sit and relax. Let Calgary Transit get you to work… a day free of driving in Snow Traffic jams. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedLine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedLine</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blueline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blueline</a> are all on schedule. <a href="https://t.co/jSILH0VbYu">pic.twitter.com/jSILH0VbYu</a> —@calgarytransit

Police and the city are both reminding motorists to drive to the conditions.

"We just remind citizens slow down and leave enough room between their vehicles and the vehicles in front and take their time getting to where they need to go," McGeachy said.

Several collisions in the Calgary area Monday afternoon and into the evening sent multiple people to hospital and closed part of Highway 1 for more than an hour west of the city.

An overnight snowfall made for slick driving conditions in Calgary early Tuesday morning. A City of Calgary traffic camera shows the intersection of 16th Avenue at Home Road N.W. (City of Calgary)

Calgary is expected to see periods of light snow through the day on Tuesday with a high of – 6 C, according to Environment Canada.

South of Calgary, RCMP are warning motorists that conditions are icy on Highway 3 from Cowley to Pincher Creek and the surrounding areas.

"Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area as ice is making driving conditions very hazardous. Several vehicles have been reported to have collided with ditches as a result of icy conditions," RCMP said in a release.