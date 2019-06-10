Business owners rally for tax relief as council debates latest plan

Businesses owners — who want Calgary city council to slash business property taxes — are holding a rally Monday morning as council gets set for an emergency meeting.

The rally was organized by a group called, I Heart YYC Small Biz.

Council is set to have an emergency session at 8 a.m. MT to debate a plan that could cut taxes for many business properties in Calgary.

Thousands of businesses are getting tax bills with major increases due to the sharp decline in taxes coming from the downtown core, where office vacancies remain high. That's pushing the burden onto businesses further out.

The latest proposal to address the problem comes from Coun. Shane Keating. It would give businesses $71 million in rebates and cut city spending by $60 million.

Noticeable cuts, possible layoffs

Coun. Evan Woolley supports the motion but warns that the spending cuts will be noticeable.

"I have to be honest," Woolley said. "This budget reduction will have front line service implications. It is a significant reduction to our budget in a very short period of time."

Some councillors say they expect the cuts will include layoffs.

Coun. Jyoti Gondek also supports the motion, but she still wants council to deal with the city's reliance on business properties for generating tax revenue.

"When you've got half a million residential accounts and only 14,000 business accounts and those business accounts are paying 55 per cent of the operating budget, it doesn't work," she said. "That's why they close their doors. That's why they lay people off— and that's why folks that are in unemployment situations can't pay their property tax bill."

If the motion is approved as expected Monday, the details on the spending cuts will be announced next month.

On the weekend, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said he feels the plan is too aggressive.

"I believe that new plan goes too hard, too fast for marginal improvements," Nenshi wrote in a Facebook post.

He also criticized the suggested commitment to $60 million in cuts, "without knowing what they are."