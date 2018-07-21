7 homes damaged by garage fire in northeast Calgary

Explosions were heard in Skyview Ranch in northeast Calgary on Saturday morning as two detached garages burned, destroying three vehicles parked inside.

Heat from the flames damaged seven surrounding homes.

"It was within minutes, when I saw it, it was already flames from the first [garage] then the whole second [garage] was engulfed and it moved its way over," said neighbour Jacqueline Bellegarde.

"I could feel the heat from my house, which was three houses down. There were explosions, the cars were all blowing up inside the garages. It was horrific."

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Skyview Springs Garden N.E. at about 11:45 a.m. and arrived to find two garages engulfed in flames.

Radiant heat damaged five homes immediately surrounding the blaze and two others across the alley. Two other garages were also damaged.

A total of 12 people and two pets were forced to flee, but were allowed to return home a short time later. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.