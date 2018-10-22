Skip to Main Content
State of ski jump facility at Winsport Canada an embarrassment, says city councillor

State of ski jump facility at Winsport Canada an embarrassment, says city councillor

Take a close look and you'll notice the facility has seen better days.

'This place is not being looked after'

Terri Trembath · CBC News ·
Looking north from the coach's platform at the ski jumps at Winsport Canada. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

If you drive through Calgary on Highway 1, you can't miss it.

It's one of the city's most visible legacies of the 1988 Winter Olympic Games.

The ski jumps at Winsport Canada.

But, take a closer look and you might notice the facility has seen better days.

The spectator bowl where 100,000 people watched Olympic medals being won is now overgrown with weeds and rusted place markers of where benches used to be.

The ski jumping facility at Winsport Canada has fallen into a state of disrepair over the years since they were used for the 1988 Winter Olympic Games. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

There's graffiti.

And the judge's tower? Well, looking at it from the coach's platform, Todd Stretch, the president of Ski Jumping Canada, says it's locked.

"WinSport has told us it's quarantined, so we're not allowed. I don't know if it's quarantined or not but I would err on the side of caution and safety," he said.

Stretch says more than 10,000 training jumps will happen there this year, but there hasn't been an international competition in years.

The 120 metre tower — the biggest jump — has no running water or electricity.

CBC News reached out to former Canadian Olympic ski jumper Horst Bulau, who lives in Toronto, with pictures of the complex.

"It's definitely sad, I can tell you that, it's very sad to see," Bulau said

Ski Jumping Canada president Todd Stretch says the 120 metre tower has no running water or electricity. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu drove to the site to see it for himself and calls it an embarrassment.

"I would think so," he said. 

"I encourage everyone who has time ... have a look for yourself what this place looks like."

It is WinSport Canada's responsibility to keep it running, but upkeep costs hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

Most of the bills have fallen on the shoulders of Ski Jumping Canada.

"Thirty years ago, the jumps and this area, it was like a new house and after you've lived in a house for 30 years, it's going to need some renovation and upkeep," Stretch said.

Ward 4 Coun. Sean Chu called the state of the ski jumping facility at Winsport Canada an embarrassment. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

Stretch says Ski Jumping Canada takes some responsibility for the state the section is in.

"We try to bring in sponsors and assist WinSport where we can," he said.

"It does take funds in order to run the bobsleds and the ski jumps and the luge and the freestyle, and there are costs with that and from WinSport's perspective for quite a few years. Financially they're not in a great place, so they look for areas that they can cut and we're a cost to WinSport."

The seating area at the ski jumping facility has become overgrown. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

The ski jump complex is slated to be decommissioned on Oct. 31, although what that entails still hasn't been made clear.

However, if Ski Jumping Canada can find the operating costs for two years by the Oct. 31 deadline, along with the required capital to bring the jumps up to standards, WinSport will operate the small jumps, the K18, K38 and K63.

CBC News reached out to WinSport about maintenance efforts over the years, but didn't receive a response.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us