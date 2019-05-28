Northeast Calgary communities get first skatepark

This rendering for the Genesis Skatepark in Martindale shows what the finished facility will look like. (City of Calgary)

Northeast Calgary will get its first skatepark this summer, giving kids and adults there the chance to give the sport a try and adding an important facility for existing skaters.

The park, located at the front of the Genesis Centre in Martindale, will bring around 10,000 square feet of skateboarding space to the popular community hub, including ledges, stairs, a quarter pipe and banks.

"The culture of skateboarding has always been a really inclusive activity, and this new skatepark in the northeast can encompass newcomers to Calgary and under-served populations," said Matt Keay with the Calgary Association of Skateboarding Enthusiasts (CASE).

The group, which advocates for new skateparks and skateboard-friendly policies and legislation, worked with the City of Calgary to develop its skateboarding amenities strategy.

Matt Keay with the Calgary Association of Skateboarding Enthusiasts says a new skatepark will open the door to a new demographic of skaters, including many newcomers and kids from neighbouring diverse communities. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

CASE has also been working with newcomers in Calgary this spring, matching Syrian newcomer families with new skateboards to get kids active and involved in their community.

"This particular location at the Genesis is interesting because it can serve a different community group," said Keay.

Keay says skateboarding is accessible and affordable, eliminating many of the barriers associated with organized sports like hockey and soccer.

He says it's also safer than many other sports.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about the safety of skateboarding, the biggest one being getting hurt and the frequency of injuries. Skateboarding is actually the second safest sport after badminton, based on data from football, basketball, hockey and other sports," said Keay.

Work is well underway on northeast Calgary's first skatepark. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"You're going to fall and get those cuts and scrapes, but serious, long-term injuries you don't need to worry as much about," he said.

The new park will be the 10th permanent city facility, along with City of Calgary mobile parks and indoor parks like The Compound and The Park, a kid-focused facility about to open in the city's southeast.



Coun. George Chahal says it's another new and welcome addition to the neighbourhood.

"It's a recreational opportunity, and in northeast Calgary we have a lack of amenities and opportunities for our children and families to be able to be a part of," said the Ward 5 councillor.

"We have a new turf field, and now with the skatepark, I think it's going to be a great place to visit and enjoy. You can read a book at the public library while your kids are skateboarding. So I think it's great for our community, and hopefully residents come out and enjoy it," Chahal said.

Chahal said he hopes the city puts on some lessons for new Canadians to get them rolling.

The park is expected to be ready this fall.



