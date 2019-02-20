New
Sinkhole on 4th Street in Huntington Hills prompts road closure
Emergency crews have shut down a section of roadway in Huntington Hills in northeast Calgary because a large sinkhole has opened up.
Traffic is affected from Hunterhorn Gate to 72nd Avenue N.E.
Emergency crews have shut down a section of roadway in Huntington Hills in northeast Calgary because a large sinkhole has opened up.
Northbound Fourth Street is down to one lane between Hunterhorn Gate and 72nd Avenue N.E.
Southbound traffic is not affected.
The hole is about two metres wide.