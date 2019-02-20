Skip to Main Content
Sinkhole on 4th Street in Huntington Hills prompts road closure
New

Emergency crews have shut down a section of roadway in Huntington Hills in northeast Calgary because a large sinkhole has opened up.

Traffic is affected from Hunterhorn Gate to 72nd Avenue N.E.

Crews work to fix a sinkhole that opened up on Fourth Street near Hunterhorn Gate N.E. on Wednesday. (Lucie Edwardson/CBC)

Northbound Fourth Street is down to one lane between Hunterhorn Gate and 72nd Avenue N.E. 

Southbound traffic is not affected.

The hole is about two metres wide.

