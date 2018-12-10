Calgary choir invites amateur crooners to join drop-in singalongs

A choir in Calgary wants you to let your inner Adele shine.

The city's only professional choir is launching a series of community singalongs. Anyone can show up. Luminous Voices choir members offer a few tips, and everyone joins in to learn new songs.

Artistic director Timothy Shantz wants people to have fun with using their voices, and experience the joy that comes from belting out a favourite tune.

"It's just a chance to introduce people to the idea of singing, perhaps introduce, or encourage it," Shantz told the Calgary Eyeopener. "And so it's for seasoned singers and first timers that want to just try using their voice."

The first session is being held Monday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the new Calgary Central Library. It's free to attend, open to children and adults of all ages, and you can pop by at any time.

Attendees will learn a few Christmas carols, Auld Lang Syne and a couple other songs, all from the choir's repertoire.

Luminous Voices will be running these free community singalongs before each of its concerts this season. Its next concert is New Year's Eve.

​With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.