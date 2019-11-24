2 shot in separate incidents around Calgary area

Two men have been taken to hospital after two separate shootings in the Calgary area Saturday evening.

One shooting happened outside the Calgary Drop-In Centre, on Dermot Baldwin Way, while the other happened on a residential cul-de-sac at Baysprings Link S.W. in Airdrie.

"This evening at about 6:40 p.m., two weapons incidents came into EMS," EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said shortly before 8 p.m.

"In each case, an adult male has been transported to Foothills hospital with traumatic injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Each in at least serious condition at this time."

Police and RCMP, respectively, are investigating the incidents, which aren't believed to be connected.

One person has been taken into custody in regards to the Drop-In Centre shooting, police said.