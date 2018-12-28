Woman killed by Calgary police identified as Stacey Perry, 29

The woman shot and killed by Calgary police on Christmas morning has been identified by family and friends as Stacey Perry.

"Rest in peace my dear little sister. Her beautiful soul will never be forgotten, and we will sure miss her, until we meet again," wrote Andrea Perry-Lukin on Facebook.

A cousin of Perry also confirmed her death to CBC Calgary but declined to comment.

Dozens of messages of condolence have been posted on social media.

The 29-year-old was shot by police following an hours-long chase early Tuesday morning.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which is now investigating the incident, said a grey Honda sedan with B.C. licence plates was seen driving dangerously in the Inglewood area just after midnight.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful and it sped off.

Police then received more reports of a dangerous driver about 2:40 a.m., this time in the community of Falconridge.

Officers saw the Honda going the wrong way into oncoming traffic and attempted what is called a "controlled stop" as it turned onto McKnight Boulevard from Stoney Trail N.E., "by pulling a police vehicle in the front of the sedan and additional police vehicles on each side and at the rear of the sedan," according to a release from the ASIRT.

As the officers got out of their vehicles, the Honda began moving once again, ASIRT said in the release.

An officer fired, killing the driver.

"Both the grey sedan and police vehicles were damaged during the confrontation," the release said.

Perry was the registered owner of the sedan, according to ASIRT.

ASIRT investigates any time someone is seriously injured or killed by police.