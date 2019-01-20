Gunshots fired at home in northeast Calgary
Police say no-one was injured in the shooting, which happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E.
Shooting happened about 2:45 a.m. Sunday
Shots were fired at a house in northeast Calgary early Sunday morning while residents were inside.
Police don't have any suspects and anyone with information is asked to call them at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
