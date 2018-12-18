Shooting sends 1 to hospital in northwest Calgary

A man is in hospital after a shooting Monday night in northwest Calgary.

Police were called to Panamount View N.W., in the Panorama Hills neighbourhood, around 10:45 p.m.

The victim was found suffering gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital.

Police say the man is now in serious but stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.