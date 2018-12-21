Truck sought in connection with Calgary homicide

Calgary police are asking for the public's help to locate a dark-coloured, Dodge Ram 1500 sport crew cab truck they believe is connected to a homicide earlier this week.

The truck, thought to be a 2013 to 2018 model, is believed to have been used by suspects in the shooting death of Roy Chi Yan Mac, 38.

Mac was found suffering gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Panamount Villas N.W. about 10:45 p.m. on Monday. He died in hospital the next day.

"It is alleged that the suspects arrived in the vehicle prior to the victim returning home and that they then fled the scene in the vehicle after the shooting," police said in a release.

Police say they believe the attack was targeted but have not revealed a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.