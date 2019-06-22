Skip to Main Content
Calgary police investigating late-night Friday shooting
Police in Calgary are investigating a shooting on Friday night that sent someone to hospital after they were shot in the leg.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of 3 Street N.E.

One person had been shot in the leg. They were taken to hospital but police say their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, the two people involved in the shooting appeared to know each other.

A suspect was taken into custody without incident.

