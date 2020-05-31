Police search for suspects after shooting in southwest Calgary
Police are searching for suspects after a shooting in southwest Calgary on Sunday.
1 man was taken to hospital in stable condition
At 4:06 p.m., police responded to multiple calls reporting that a man had been shot in the 1500 block of 12th Avenue S.W.
The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.
More information was not immediately available.
