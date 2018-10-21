Man taken to hospital in serious condition after Marlborough Park shooting
Police are looking for suspects after a shooting in northeast Calgary Sunday morning.
Police are searching for suspects
Police are looking for suspects after a shooting in northeast Calgary Sunday morning.
CPS said they responded to a home in the 5800 block of Memorial Drive N.E. at around 4:30 a.m.
One man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police are interviewing witnesses in relation to the incident. Police said no one has been taken into custody.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Manmeet Singh Bhullar Park officially opens in Calgary
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Good Life Community Bicycle Shop to close down after a decade
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
With files from Tim Devlin
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.