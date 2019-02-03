Shirtless runners brave Calgary's extreme cold to raise money for homeless
'We were going to run no matter what the weather was'
Temperatures hovering around -30 C, with an extreme cold warning and a wind chill that feels more like -45 C, convinced most Calgarians to hibernate indoors on Sunday.
But a group of 23 plucky (or, depending on who you ask, crazy) runners braved the outdoors in just their shorts for a 5K charity race.
The runners raised more than $30,000 for Inn from the Cold, which provides emergency shelter for people in need.
"Physically, I'm doing it because I like the challenge," said Nathaniel Ernst, the run's organizer.
"The homeless don't have a choice whether it's going to be cold outside or not … We committed to running for the cause, so we were going to run no matter what the weather was."
Come out on Sunday, Feb 3rd and cheer on all the NATEFIT Calgary Exposed 5K SHIRTLESS athletes who are running in support of Inn from the Cold! The race begins at noon at the Calgary Health Show at the BMO Centre. Learn more in our latest blog post. <a href="https://t.co/qFIoV7mM6q">https://t.co/qFIoV7mM6q</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/KZL9q7swwE">pic.twitter.com/KZL9q7swwE</a>—@innfromthecold
Gear was limited to just tuques, gloves, shorts, socks and shoes.
"It's pretty crazy, but I'm super impressed with their passion," said Kara Layher with Inn from the Cold.
Runners were outside for about 35 minutes. According to an Environment Canada weather warning, frostbite can develop in minutes on exposed skin when temperatures dip below -20 C, but Ernst said the group took safety precautions.
Ernst's parents turned out to cheer their son on — but they bundled up in parkas for the occasion.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Historic Enoch Sales House destroyed by fire
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | Calgary Health Show scrubs appearance by David Stephan
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance
With files from Anis Heydari
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.