Shirtless runners brave Calgary's extreme cold to raise money for homeless

Temperatures hovering around -30 C, with an extreme cold warning and a wind chill that feels more like -45 C, convinced most Calgarians to hibernate indoors on Sunday.

But a group of 23 plucky (or, depending on who you ask, crazy) runners braved the outdoors in just their shorts for a 5K charity race.

The runners raised more than $30,000 for Inn from the Cold, which provides emergency shelter for people in need.

"Physically, I'm doing it because I like the challenge," said Nathaniel Ernst, the run's organizer.

"The homeless don't have a choice whether it's going to be cold outside or not … We committed to running for the cause, so we were going to run no matter what the weather was."

Come out on Sunday, Feb 3rd and cheer on all the NATEFIT Calgary Exposed 5K SHIRTLESS athletes who are running in support of Inn from the Cold! The race begins at noon at the Calgary Health Show at the BMO Centre. Learn more in our latest blog post. <a href="https://t.co/qFIoV7mM6q">https://t.co/qFIoV7mM6q</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://t.co/KZL9q7swwE">pic.twitter.com/KZL9q7swwE</a> —@innfromthecold

Gear was limited to just tuques, gloves, shorts, socks and shoes.

"It's pretty crazy, but I'm super impressed with their passion," said Kara Layher with Inn from the Cold.

Runners were outside for about 35 minutes. According to an Environment Canada weather warning, frostbite can develop in minutes on exposed skin when temperatures dip below -20 C, but Ernst said the group took safety precautions.

Ernst's parents turned out to cheer their son on — but they bundled up in parkas for the occasion.