Calgary has a sex doll rental service and, yes, they clean them

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about a sex doll rental service?

If you're like most of the clients or would-be clients of Calgary-based Natrl Dolls, it's: "How are they cleaned?"

So, OK, the cleaning process first.

The whole thing takes place while the body of the doll hangs from a hook over a tub to catch the water and soap, its head removed, legs bent.

"The first thing we do is we bring the doll back here and begin our cleaning procedure immediately," says one of the new service's co-owners, whom CBC News has agreed not to identify because he feared repurcussions at his other job, but who we'll call Steve.

"So we disassemble the doll, we take out any removable orifices, we take off the head, then we proceed to do a rinse with hot water to get any surface bacteria or surface solids off.

"Then we begin with our anti-bacterial soap."

Deep cleaning

Of course, this being a service that delves below the surface, the scrub down does not stop there.

"Later in the cleaning process, what we'll do is we'll go over it with a black light to make sure we didn't miss anything and then we'll go over it with a UVC light to eliminate any microbacteria," said Steve.

"After we do the surface wash, then we'll move to the orifices. So we'll basically [give it] an enema, and we'll insert it into the doll's orifices and this is filled with anti-bacterial soap and it's also filled with hydrogen peroxide."

One of the owners of Natrl Dolls cleans the body of one of the dolls for rent. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Then there's the sponge on the medical pincers and more peroxide and more cleaning.

A similar process happens in a smaller sink for the head and the inserts that fill the orifices.

"Obviously, this cleaning procedure, no one does this to themselves in the shower, which just proves another point that these are cleaner than any person or escort that you could find," said Steve.

And yes, there is documentation of the cleaning process.

But it's not just about the cleaning, is it?

What to do?

The dolls are incredibly life-like, particularly to the touch. They have soft skin and joints and high quality wigs. They can be placed in any number of positions.

Clients can rent one of 14 dolls — 13 women and one man at last count — at a cost of $189 for two hours or $289 per night.

Each doll costs between $2,500 and $3,000 to buy.

The company will show up in a discreet car with a box that looks like it holds a musical equipment. The staff follow the instructions left for them on the booking website — whether that includes dropping off the box for you to set up or setting the scene for you.

They will put on makeup and spritz a bit of perfume tailored to each doll's personality — for Meisa, a bit of Elie Saab, which Steve describes as a more "erotic scent."

Personalities

Beyond just the physical features, like different bodies and hair and even elf ears, each doll comes with its own story and personality.

Ariana, for example, is a 26-year-old bikini model from Venezuela, while Bella "comes from an Icelandic clan of mushroom forest elves where women are forbidden from refusing sex to their lovers."

Cameron, the sole male of the bunch, is pretty much up for anything, and while he's not as popular as the women, Steve says he's been kept pretty busy.

Some of the dolls for rent in Calgary through Natrl Dolls. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Once a doll is delivered to a client, they are free to do with it what they will, as long as that conforms to the lease agreement.

"So that basically states if you damage the doll, you are liable. It states that the dolls are cleaned very particularly. It's required that you do wear a condom," said Steve.

"Other certain regulations are how you have to handle the doll, so you can't treat them any differently than a regular person really, because they are fragile, they do have skin and the skin can tear, just like getting a scrape from tripping on the sidewalk."

Who rents them?

Steve says there's no particular demographic among his clients. They range from 21 to 65, he says, and include men and women. He also highlights the power of the dolls to help those recovering from injuries, or with disabilities or struggling with mental health.

"They're not just sex dolls, they're also great for companionship," he said.

"They're someone to talk to, they're someone to listen to you, they're someone to cuddle with and, of course, they're just someone to be there with you in an empty room."

He also says his business doesn't exploit anyone, while still providing a sexual service.

"These are a much safer and legal alternative [to prostitution]," he said.

"They don't have any feelings, they can't be abused. They aren't real. So there is no objectification."

Steve says business is good and they're expanding to Vancouver on Friday, with an eye to expand across Canada next year.