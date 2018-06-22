Calgary senior assaulted and robbed outside northeast casino

Calgary police are asking for help from the public to identify a woman accused of assaulting and robbing an 88-year-old man outside a northeast casino earlier this month.

The man left the Calgary Casino in the 1400 block of Meridian Road N.E. at about 9 p.m. on June 7. When he got into his vehicle, he was approached by a woman purporting to sell him gold jewelry.

The man declined and the woman reached into his vehicle and assaulted him. She then stole what police are calling "a large sum of money" and fled.

The woman is described as being nearly six feet tall with a large build and black hair. She was wearing blue flowy pants, a white polka dot shirt and a blue and white shawl.

The woman may have been with a man described as having a medium build and black hair, wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-8277.