Skip to Main Content
Calgary senior assaulted in August has died from his injuries
Calgary·New

Calgary senior assaulted in August has died from his injuries

An 81-year-old Calgary man has died from his injuries after being attacked on the Sunnyside CTrain platform in August, with manslaughter charges pending.

Tiamquan Yang was attacked on the Sunnyside CTrain platform

CBC News ·
A senior has died two months after he was assaulted on the Sunnyside CTrain Station platform in August. Tiamquan Yang was 81. (Google Maps)

An 81-year-old Calgary man has died from his injuries after being attacked on the Sunnyside CTrain platform in August. 

Tiamquan Yang was struck and fell onto the concrete platform on the morning of Aug. 15, said Calgary police.

He died on Oct. 22, the Calgary Police Service said in a release on Monday.

"An altercation over an insignificant misunderstanding led to the assault on Mr. Yang, and ultimately his completely senseless death. Our condolences go out to Mr. Yang's family and friends during this difficult time," said CPS homicide unit Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.

Basil Sweezy, 36, was initially arrested for assaulting an elderly man at the Sunnyside Station in August, but it's expected he will now be charged with manslaughter. (Calgary Police Service)

Police arrested Basil Sweezey, 36, from Calgary, on Aug. 15 and he was charged with one count of aggravated assault. 

Police said the attack was now considered a homicide.

Police said they'd consult with the Crown prosecutor but expect charges will be upgraded to manslaughter at Sweezey's next court appearance.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now