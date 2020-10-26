Calgary senior assaulted in August has died from his injuries
Tiamquan Yang was attacked on the Sunnyside CTrain platform
An 81-year-old Calgary man has died from his injuries after being attacked on the Sunnyside CTrain platform in August.
Tiamquan Yang was struck and fell onto the concrete platform on the morning of Aug. 15, said Calgary police.
He died on Oct. 22, the Calgary Police Service said in a release on Monday.
"An altercation over an insignificant misunderstanding led to the assault on Mr. Yang, and ultimately his completely senseless death. Our condolences go out to Mr. Yang's family and friends during this difficult time," said CPS homicide unit Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.
Police arrested Basil Sweezey, 36, from Calgary, on Aug. 15 and he was charged with one count of aggravated assault.
Police said the attack was now considered a homicide.
Police said they'd consult with the Crown prosecutor but expect charges will be upgraded to manslaughter at Sweezey's next court appearance.
