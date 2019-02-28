AHS confirms tuberculosis case at Calgary school, says no risk to public
Agency would not identify school but says letters sent to those who might have been exposed
Fifty-three people in the Calgary area may have been exposed to tuberculosis at a local school, according to Alberta Health Services.
The agency says it has mailed letters to those who might have come into contact with a confirmed case of the infectious disease but adds that there is no risk to the public.
It is not releasing the name of the school or the specifics around the confirmed case.
"Only those who receive notification letters from AHS are considered potentially exposed to this case," reads a news release.
"Risk of transmission to these individuals is low and the case does not present any ongoing risk at the school or to the general public."
AHS says the letters outline arrangements for standard tuberculosis assessment, screening and, if required, treatment.
Tuberculosis is an infection of the lungs and is spread through the air. AHS says the risk of contracting TB is low and it is only transmitted if the infection becomes a disease in the original carrier.
More information on TB is available on the AHS website.
