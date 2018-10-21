Skip to Main Content
Smoke from sausage shop fire forces Edmonton Trail to close

Fire crews were called to Fourth Street and First Avenue N.E. just before 2 p.m. where they found a large volume of smoke coming from Rocky’s Sausage Haus.

Southbound Edmonton Trail N.E. was shut down for a short time due to a fire. The road has since been re-opened. (David Bell/CBC)

Southbound Edmonton Trail was shut down for a short time Sunday as crews battled fire and smoke coming from a nearby sausage shop. 

Fire crews were called to Fourth Street and First Avenue N.E. just before 2 p.m. where they found a large volume of smoke coming from Rocky's Sausage Haus.

Firefighters forced their way inside and quickly extinguished the blaze.

"The building was ventilated to allow smoke and toxic gases to clear, and began overhaul to check to hotspots in the structure," the fire dept. said in a press release.

The store is closed on Sundays, according to its website.

Edmonton Trail has since been re-opened.

Crews are searching for a cause to the fire.

