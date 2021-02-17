Calgary police seek 2nd man in connection with 2020 homicide of visitor from Saskatchewan

Calgary police say they're looking for a second person in connection with the killing of a 47-year-old Saskatchewan man last year.

Sheldon Wolf visited the city from Carrot River, Sask., and was killed on Feb. 2, 2020. His body was found in nearby Airdrie two days later.

He left behind a wife and two sons.

Police believe Wolf left the downtown Sandman Hotel and met willingly with several people who were not known to him, including Fayiah (Victor) Braima, who was charged with first-degree murder in the case last year and is awaiting trial.

Investigators now believe Sharmarke Ali Mohamed, 22, was also present at that meeting and say his last known address was in Regina, but he also has ties to the Toronto area.

"It's alleged Mohamed exited a white Infiniti QX4 and then entered a Toyota Scion with Wolf already inside minutes before the homicide," police said in a news release.

Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta with the homicide unit said police know several people were involved in the homicide.

"We won't stop and will continue to pursue this until we're satisfied everyone involved has been held responsible," he said in the news release.

"Visitors to Calgary have the right to feel safe."

Anyone with information on the case or Mohamed's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.