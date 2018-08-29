Calgary police hate crime unit investigating assault of same-sex couple in Beltline

A same-sex Calgary couple says they were physically attacked last weekend by a group of people who made derogatory comments about their sexuality.

Danielle Lanctot and her girlfriend were out on the town for a date night on Saturday and were holding hands while waiting to cross a street corner in the Beltline. They were approached by a group of people who, Lanctot said, made a sexual comment about the pair.

"They started laughing at us, so I just said something like, 'Nice man bun,'" she said.

Lanctot said the group continued to verbally berate them, so she took their picture with her phone. Then things spiraled out of control, she said.

"I just remember this guy coming up from behind and hitting me in the face, and I was smashed to the ground," Lanctot said.

According to Lanctot, her attackers also smashed her phone and choked her girlfriend.

Danielle Lanctot said she took a picture of her assailants right before she was smashed to the ground and her phone was broken. (CBC)

But, despite her anger toward the attackers, Lanctot said she feels sorry for them.

"I feel sorry for them that this is how they think they can go out and live their life," she said. "I feel sorry that they're going to get a lot of bad karma coming their way because they chose to do something really stupid and insensitive."

Lanctot said she has been out since the age of 12, and dealing with rude and derogatory comments about her sexuality is nothing new.

"It's pretty normal, which is kind of horrible to say," she said.

"But now I'm older and I'm not afraid to say something back. I'm not going after them with any hateful comments, just maybe giving them back what they're giving to me.

"But I never thought in a million years that I'd be attacked by a guy and slammed down to the ground for something like that."

The Calgary Police Service hate crime unit is investigating the incident.

With files from Lucie Edwardson