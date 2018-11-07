Retail staff, shoppers assaulted trying to stop robbery spree that hit 6 stores across Calgary

Seven people were arrested Tuesday after a nearly four-hour robbery spree that saw retail workers assaulted when they tried to intervene.

Police say a group of males were involved in a series of robberies in all quadrants of the city between 6 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The first happened at a store called Naomi, in Marlborough Mall, where offenders stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise. Staff were assaulted when they tried to intervene and the offenders fled.

The second robbery happened at a Costco on East Hills Blvd. S.E., where police say the same group swarmed an electronics display, stealing multiple cellphones.

Staff, along with members of the public, once again tried to intervene and a fight broke out before the offenders fled.

A group then went into the Best Buy in the 900 block of 17th Avenue S.W., where loss prevention officers called police and the culprits fled the store.

A short time later, security at Market Mall in the northwest part of the city called police when they saw a group displaying suspicious activity.

"Police observed a large group of male offenders in Foot Locker attempting to steal an undisclosed amount of merchandise," reads a release.

"Two staff members of the retailer were assaulted during this incident. Police arrested two male offenders on the scene and other members of the group fled."

The next robbery happened at a Walmart on 37th Street S.W., where a group tried to steal a number of video game consoles.

Staff intervened and the group fled with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

The final robbery happened at another Walmart, on Country Hills Boulevard N.W. Staff had been made aware of the previous robberies and police were patrolling the area.

As a group entered the store, two were taken into custody and the rest fled, with three others being arrested soon after in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Four of the seven arrested, who are between the ages of 13 and 17, are now facing charges. Two were charged with robbery, one was charged with weapons offences and one was arrested for outstanding criminal warrants.

Charges are pending against two others. One person was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.