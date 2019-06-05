Flowers are out, birds are chirping and road work (rage) to begin across Calgary

The two main ingredients that go into fixing a road are rage and delayed satisfaction, both of which will be prominent for those living, or commuting, along some bumpy routes in Calgary this summer.

Fresh pavement will be laid down across the city as construction crews pop up along with the flowers and leaves, filling potholes and other damage along 230 kilometres of roadway.

"Several projects this year will be welcome news to those who use these routes and have been asking for smoother roads," said Barry Poon, the city's manager of construction, in a news release.

"All of this work will help keep our transportation network in good condition, so it is efficient and safe for all road users, from pedestrians to cyclists, transit users and motorists."

90 locations affected

Work will take place at 90 locations in 2019, with a budget of $30 million. It's scheduled to take place between now and the end of October and "will be scheduled during off-peak hours and at night when possible to mitigate impacts to road users," according to the city.

Some of the larger projects are:

64th Avenue N.E. (between Castleridge Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard).

4th Street N.W. (between 16th Avenue N.W. and 32nd Avenue N.W.).

19th Street N.W. (between 18th Avenue and John Laurie Boulevard).

Crowchild Trail N.W. (from Tuscany Station to 12 Mile Coulee Road).

Parkdale Boulevard and 3rd Avenue N.W. (from Kensington Road to 37th Street N.W.).

Cambrian Drive N.W. (between Northmount Drive N.W. and Rosehill Drive N.W.).

Barlow Trail S.E. (from Shepard Road S.E. to Deerfoot Trail).

Better than rebuilds

Obviously, there will be delays along routes where work takes place, ensuring ingredient No. 1 is in ample supply for Calgary drivers — but it could be worse.

Poon says this maintenance work avoids "full-road reconstruction, which is quite costly and inconvenient for drivers."

City crews will be responsible for 128 kilometres of work, while private contractors will pave the remaining 102 kilometres.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, be patient and obey signs and detours.