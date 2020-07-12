Calgary police investigate after vehicle shot during road rage incident
Calgary police are investigating after a vehicle was hit with a bullet during a road rage incident around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Nobody was hurt, police said
Calgary police are investigating after a vehicle was hit with a bullet during a road rage incident around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said a bullet shattered the window of a vehicle in the Seton area, in the city's southeast.
Nobody was hurt.
The shots were fired from a red Ford Taurus, police said.
Police, with the assistance of HAWC helicopter, are searching for the suspect vehicle.