Calgary police investigate after vehicle shot during road rage incident
Calgary

CBC News ·
(David Bell/CBC)

Calgary police are investigating after a vehicle was hit with a bullet during a road rage incident around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a bullet shattered the window of a vehicle in the Seton area, in the city's southeast.

Nobody was hurt.

The shots were fired from a red Ford Taurus, police said. 

Police, with the assistance of HAWC helicopter, are searching for the suspect vehicle.

