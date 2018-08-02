Festivals and construction cause dozens of Calgary road closures for long weekend
Here's a list of all the closures in for August long weekend
Calgary drivers are being advised there will be "significant traffic impacts" this August long weekend, with dozens of road closures due to construction, festivals and a cycle race.
Frustrations have been building for drivers, especially in southwest Calgary, with many major roads under construction — and this weekends closures will likely annoy commuters across the entire city.
And those heading out of the city will also want to consider their route carefully, with Highway 93 South closed due to B.C. wildfires.
The city has sent out a list of closures due to special events, as well as construction closures sorted by quadrant.
Chasing Summer Festival
There will be closures due to the electronic music festival from Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.
- Barlow Trail will be closed between Memorial Drive S.E. and 17th Avenue S.E. between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. daily.
- The right lane of the exit ramp from eastbound Memorial Drive S.E. to Barlow Trail S.E. will be closed between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily to accommodate a taxi zone.
- The exit ramp will be completely closed to all traffic except taxis between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. daily.
- Speeds on westbound Memorial Drive S.E. will be restricted to 60 km/h during the event.
Inglewood Sunfest
Police will be directing traffic in the area for the annual summer festival on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.
- Ninth Avenue S.E. will be closed from 11th Street S.E. to 14th Street S.E.
- 12th Street S.E. and 13th Street S.E. will be closed north and south of Ninth Avenue S.E. with local traffic only.
- There will be restricted parking on Eighth Avenue S.E. between 11th Street S.E. and 14th Street S.E.
- 11th Street S.E., 12th Street S.E., 13th Street S.E. and 14th Street S.E. will have restricted parking between Eighth Avenue S.E. and 10th Avenue S.E.
Bow Cycle Tour de Bowness, Hill Climb and Street Festival
Drivers are being advised to watch out for cyclists and pedestrians participating in the bike race or hill climb.
The hill climb is on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the cycle tour and street festival on Monday from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Bowness Road N.W. will be closed between 62nd Street N.W. and 66th Avenue N.W.
- Bowwood Drive N.W. will be closed between 63rd Street N.W. and 66th Avenue N.W.
- 36nd Avenue N.W. will be closed at Bow Anne Road N.W.
- 63rd Avenue N.W. will be closed between Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W.
- 64th Street N.W. will be closed between Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W.
- 65th Street N.W. will be closed between Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W.
- A vehicle detour will be indicated via signage along Bow Crescent N.W.
- Restricted parking will be in place along Bowwood Drive N.W., Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W. and the corresponding streets.
- Parking restrictions will be in place on Mackay Road N.W. from Montalban Crescent N.W. to 42nd Street N.W.
- Mackay Road N.W. will be reduced to single lanes northbound and southbound to accommodate climbers.
Northwest road closures
- Southbound Crowchild Trail N.W. will have lane closures at Brentwood Station from 8 p.m. Friday until Tuesday at 5 a.m. for maintenance work being done by Calgary Transit.
Northeast road closures
- 26th Avenue N.E. will have lanes closed with two-way traffic set-up between 32nd and 36th Street N.E. on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.
- Traffic pattern change on Metis Trail at 80th Avenue N.E. starting Sunday until early fall 2018, for construction.
Southeast road closures
- First Street S.E. will have lanes closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
- 17th Avenue and 28th Street S.E. will have full road and lane closures from Friday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m. for construction.
Southwest road closures
Southwest Calgary commuters might just want to consider heading out of town for the long weekend, as the list of closures is lengthy.
- Westbound Eighth Avenue S.W. will be closed at Fifth Street S.W. from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday for underground utility work.
- Eighth Street S.W. will be closed between Eighth Avenue and 10th Avenue S.W. starting Friday 7 p.m. until Tuesday 5 a.m. for underground utility work.
- 14th Street S.W. at Anderson Road will be closed to north-south through-traffic and all left turns will be restricted from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday and all eastbound through-traffic on Anderson Road will be put into the left turn bay to continue east. Traffic will be directed to Elbow Drive to bypass the closure, which is for the upgrade and development of the Anderson Road project.
- Eastbound Glenmore Trail will have lanes closed west of Crowchild Trail S.W. and on the ramp from southbound Crowchild Trail to eastbound Glenmore Trail S.W. on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. for construction.
- Eastbound and Westbound Glenmore Trail between 37th Street S.W. and Crowchild Trail will have single lane closures between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Monday for construction.
- Northbound Centre Street South will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday for paving. Two-way traffic will be set up in the southbound lanes.
- Westbound Southland Drive will have a single lane closure between 19th Street S.W. and Palliser Drive S.W. on both Thursday and Friday all day and all night for paving.
- Westbound Southland Drive will be reduced to one lane just east and just west of 14th Street S.W. to Bradbury Drive. Eastbound Southland Drive will also be reduced to one lane from Bradbury Drive to 14th Street S.W. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday for construction.
- Southbound 14th Street S.W. will be reduced to one lane, north and south of Southland Drive, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday for construction.
- Northbound 14th Street S.W. will be reduced to one lane, north and south of Southland Drive, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday for construction.
- Northbound 14th Street S.W. between 90th Avenue and Southland Drive will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday for construction.
