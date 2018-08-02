Festivals and construction cause dozens of Calgary road closures for long weekend

Calgary drivers are being advised there will be "significant traffic impacts" this August long weekend, with dozens of road closures due to construction, festivals and a cycle race.

Frustrations have been building for drivers, especially in southwest Calgary, with many major roads under construction — and this weekends closures will likely annoy commuters across the entire city.

And those heading out of the city will also want to consider their route carefully, with Highway 93 South closed due to B.C. wildfires.

The city has sent out a list of closures due to special events, as well as construction closures sorted by quadrant.

Chasing Summer Festival

There will be closures due to the electronic music festival from Saturday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

Barlow Trail will be closed between Memorial Drive S.E. and 17th Avenue S.E. between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. daily.

The right lane of the exit ramp from eastbound Memorial Drive S.E. to Barlow Trail S.E. will be closed between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily to accommodate a taxi zone.

The exit ramp will be completely closed to all traffic except taxis between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. daily.

Speeds on westbound Memorial Drive S.E. will be restricted to 60 km/h during the event.

Inglewood Sunfest

Police will be directing traffic in the area for the annual summer festival on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Ninth Avenue S.E. will be closed from 11th Street S.E. to 14th Street S.E.

12th Street S.E. and 13th Street S.E. will be closed north and south of Ninth Avenue S.E. with local traffic only.

There will be restricted parking on Eighth Avenue S.E. between 11th Street S.E. and 14th Street S.E.

11th Street S.E., 12th Street S.E., 13th Street S.E. and 14th Street S.E. will have restricted parking between Eighth Avenue S.E. and 10th Avenue S.E.

Bow Cycle Tour de Bowness, Hill Climb and Street Festival

Drivers are being advised to watch out for cyclists and pedestrians participating in the bike race or hill climb.

The hill climb is on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the cycle tour and street festival on Monday from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Bowness Road N.W. will be closed between 62nd Street N.W. and 66th Avenue N.W.

Bowwood Drive N.W. will be closed between 63rd Street N.W. and 66th Avenue N.W.

36nd Avenue N.W. will be closed at Bow Anne Road N.W.

63rd Avenue N.W. will be closed between Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W.

64th Street N.W. will be closed between Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W.

65th Street N.W. will be closed between Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W.

A vehicle detour will be indicated via signage along Bow Crescent N.W.

Restricted parking will be in place along Bowwood Drive N.W., Bowness Road N.W. and Bow Crescent N.W. and the corresponding streets.

Parking restrictions will be in place on Mackay Road N.W. from Montalban Crescent N.W. to 42nd Street N.W.

Mackay Road N.W. will be reduced to single lanes northbound and southbound to accommodate climbers.

Northwest road closures

Southbound Crowchild Trail N.W. will have lane closures at Brentwood Station from 8 p.m. Friday until Tuesday at 5 a.m. for maintenance work being done by Calgary Transit.

Northeast road closures

26th Avenue N.E. will have lanes closed with two-way traffic set-up between 32nd and 36th Street N.E. on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for paving.

Traffic pattern change on Metis Trail at 80th Avenue N.E. starting Sunday until early fall 2018, for construction.

Southeast road closures

First Street S.E. will have lanes closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday for construction.

17th Avenue and 28th Street S.E. will have full road and lane closures from Friday at 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 a.m. for construction.

Southwest road closures

Southwest Calgary commuters might just want to consider heading out of town for the long weekend, as the list of closures is lengthy.