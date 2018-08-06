Skip to Main Content
Calgary police investigate whether someone was shot in Renfrew

Calgary police investigate whether someone was shot in Renfrew

They were alerted to a possible gunshot at around 9:30 p.m. but found no victim when they arrived at Reader Cres. N.E.

Call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, but only an overtuned motorcyle was found

CBC News ·
Calgary police arrived on scene after reports of gunfire. They found no victim, but di find an overturned motorcycle. (Google Maps)

 Calgary police are trying to determine if someone was shot in Renfrew on Sunday night. 

They were alerted to a possible gunshot at around 9:30 p.m. but found no victim when they arrived at Reader Cres. N.E. 

What they did find was a motorcycle, tipped over and abandoned. 

Police said they are still looking for a potential victim. They are not holding the scene. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us