Calgary police investigate whether someone was shot in Renfrew
Call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, but only an overtuned motorcyle was found
Calgary police are trying to determine if someone was shot in Renfrew on Sunday night.
They were alerted to a possible gunshot at around 9:30 p.m. but found no victim when they arrived at Reader Cres. N.E.
What they did find was a motorcycle, tipped over and abandoned.
Police said they are still looking for a potential victim. They are not holding the scene.
