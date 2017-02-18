Calgary inmate confirmed as 1st case of COVID-19 in an Alberta correctional facility

An inmate at the Calgary Remand Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first time a case has been reported at an Alberta correctional facility.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said the inmate was new to the facility and had no symptoms upon arrival.

"I want to share this information today, both because this is the first case we have had in the province in a correctional facility, and also because it is a story of how all precautions were taken," Hinshaw said.

The individual was admitted directly to the quarantine unit in the facility upon arrival. He was quarantined with one cellmate who was admitted at the same time and who also had no symptoms, Hinshaw said.

The inmate reported feeling unwell the next night, at which point both he and his cellmate were placed in isolation and the symptomatic inmate was swabbed, Hinshaw said.

"All inmates are assessed for exposure and symptoms upon admission to the facility or transfer from another location, as well as, at minimum, once per day while in the centre," Hinshaw said. "Any inmate who develops symptoms is moved to isolation."

Hinshaw said inmates are now in isolation and the facility has implemented outbreak processes.

More to come.