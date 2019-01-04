Calgary man charged with murdering girlfriend at motel makes 1st court appearance

A Calgary man accused of murdering his girlfriend at a local motel will remain in custody for at least another month.

Clifton Spotted Eagle, 38, appeared in court Friday for the first time on a charge of second-degree murder. He has secured defence lawyer Rebecca Snukal to represent him.

Spotted Eagle is accused of killing Sylina Ann Curley on the morning of Dec. 21. The two had been staying at the Red Carpet Inn as a break from shelter life, according to a friend of the victim.

An autopsy was done on Dec. 24, but police have not released information on how Curley died.

On Friday, Spotted Eagle appeared over closed-circuit television from the Calgary Remand Centre, where he is being held.

Snukal adjourned the case for a month so she can get disclosure from the assigned prosecutor.

Curley's body was found in one of the rooms at the motel on 16th Avenue N.W. She and Spotted Eagle had been drinking, according to Catherine McVeigh, who was staying next door.

McVeigh described Curley as a "really nice girl" who had moved to Calgary recently and would sometimes stay at shelters.

Spotted Eagle also faces unrelated charges of failing to appear in court and breaching a condition of his release by consuming alcohol.