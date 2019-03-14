Stolen RCMP vehicle recovered by Calgary police but no word on missing handgun and badge

The unmarked RCMP vehicle that was stolen earlier this week has been recovered, according to Calgary police, but they have yet to say anything about the handgun, police badge or other items that were inside the vehicle.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that the vehicle had been located but declined to say much more for the time being.

The unmarked vehicle — a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue — was taken from a parking lot in the city's northeast between 10:15 and 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday while the officer was inside a nearby building.

Police said on Wednesday that the officer had put a bag containing the vehicle's keys in a locker, and the bag was stolen from the locker. The offender was then able to access the vehicle.

The handgun was described as a Smith & Wesson. It was loaded at the time of the theft, police said previously.

The vehicle also contained the officer's pepper spray, baton and handcuffs.

