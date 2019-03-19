Stolen RCMP gun and badge recovered by Calgary police

Calgary police say they've recovered a missing handgun, badge and other equipment that was stolen along with an RCMP vehicle last week.

The unmarked vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the city's northeast on March 12 after a bag containing the vehicle's keys was stolen from a locker in a nearby building, police said.

Calgary police found the vehicle the next day but not the items it contained, including the Mountie's loaded handgun, badge, police ID, body armour, pepper spray and handcuffs.

"Several additional items have since been located by Calgary police, including the police badge," police said Tuesday in a release.

"The firearm and soft body armour were recovered on Sunday."

The investigation continues and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

