RCMP officer's vehicle, badge and handgun stolen from northeast Calgary parking lot

Calgary police are looking for an RCMP vehicle that was stolen from an on-duty Mountie — along with the officer's badge, body armour and loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.

The unmarked vehicle was taken from a parking lot in the city's northeast between 10:15 and 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday while the officer was inside a nearby building, according to police.

Police say the offender was able to access the vehicle after stealing a bag containing the keys from a locker where the officer had put the bag.

The vehicle is a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate PBY-884.

Calgary police expressed concern that the badge could be used to impersonate an RCMP officer.

"Citizens are reminded that they can request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer and can also call the police non-emergency number to confirm an officer's identity," police said in a release.

The vehicle also contained the officer's pepper spray, baton and handcuffs.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its contents is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.