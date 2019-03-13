RCMP officer's vehicle, badge and handgun stolen from northeast Calgary parking lot
Unmarked vehicle also contained officer's body armour, pepper spray, baton and handcuffs
Calgary police are looking for an RCMP vehicle that was stolen from an on-duty Mountie — along with the officer's badge, body armour and loaded Smith & Wesson handgun.
The unmarked vehicle was taken from a parking lot in the city's northeast between 10:15 and 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday while the officer was inside a nearby building, according to police.
Police say the offender was able to access the vehicle after stealing a bag containing the keys from a locker where the officer had put the bag.
The vehicle is a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with Alberta licence plate PBY-884.
Calgary police expressed concern that the badge could be used to impersonate an RCMP officer.
"Citizens are reminded that they can request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer and can also call the police non-emergency number to confirm an officer's identity," police said in a release.
The vehicle also contained the officer's pepper spray, baton and handcuffs.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its contents is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
