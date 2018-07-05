Calgary police search for leads as anniversary of quadruple homicide nears

One year after a quadruple homicide, Calgary police say they are still looking for suspects.

On July 10, 2017, the bodies of three people — 39-year-old Tiffany Ear, 36-year-old Glynnis Fox and 25-year-old Cody Pfeiffer — were found in a burning car at a construction site in the northwest community of Sage Hill. The two women were sisters.

The car's owner, 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, was found dead near a traffic circle west of the city the next day.

In October 2017, police charged Tewodros Kebede, 25, and Yu Chieh Liao, 25, with first-degree murder in Afowerk's death, and accessories after the fact in the deaths of Ear, Fox and Pfeiffer.

All six people involved were known to each other, police said.

The pair are awaiting trial.

Detectives want to question Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, who may be travelling with this man, who is unknown to police. (Calgary Police Service)

CPS are continuing to investigate and believe that additional people were involved in the homicides, police said in a release Thursday.

A disconnected phone number

One of the leads investigators are trying to track down is that of a Saskatchewan-based cellphone number.

Police are looking to track down anyone who was using the number 306-381-2088 between July 9 and 10, 2017. The number was disconnected shortly after the homicides and a check on the subscriber information comes back with a fictitious person, police said.

Investigators are also hoping to identify a person who goes by the nickname "Bleezy."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.