Alberta Liberals promise to enact pay equity legislation

Alberta Liberals say enacting pay equity legislation is a key element in the party's plan to make life better for Alberta women.

Leader David Khan says Alberta is the only province in Canada without pay equity legislation.

"The data is shocking. Edmonton and Calgary have the 25th and 21st largest gender pay gaps of the 26 major municipalities in Canada. Alberta has the highest gender pay gap in Canada," he said at a campaign event in Calgary on Tuesday.

"Canada has one of the highest pay gaps among developed nations. We will act to end this injustice."

Khan says the Liberals are also committed to combating violence against women and supporting their reproductive rights by providing free birth control to people without access and making abortion more accessible in rural Alberta.

The Liberal platform also includes a promise to do more to combat violence against women. The party says Alberta has seen a 10 per cent increase in shelter crisis calls over the past two years.

"Alberta Liberals will institute mandatory sexual assault, harassment and consent training for all police officers and judges. We will ensure all officers and judges fully understand these critical issues," Khan said.

The Liberals support enacting Clare's Law legislation allowing police to disclose criminal records for potentially abusive partners. The United Conservative Party is also in favour of the legislation.

Clare's Law originated in the United Kingdom and is named for Clare Wood. In 2009, Wood was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, George Appleton, in the Greater Manchester area.

Wood's father pushed the British government to change laws to allow police to disclose a person's criminal history to their current or former partner if police feel it is necessary. Wood's family found out after Clare's death that Appleton had spent six years in prison for holding a woman at knifepoint for 12 hours.

Khan says he's proud that more than 40 per cent of the candidates running under the Liberal banner are women.