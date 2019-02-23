City of Calgary, Flames agree to 50/50 split on $550M deal for new arena

The City of Calgary and the ownership group behind the Calgary Flames have agreed to a proposed deal that would see the two split the cost of a $550-million new arena equally.

After nearly three hours behind closed doors Monday, council voted to release details about the project.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi; Ken King, the head of Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp.; Warren Connel, CEO of the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Ltd.; and Michael Brown of the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation were scheduled to unveil details to the public in a live news conference at 6 p.m., and took the stage shortly before 7 p.m.

The proposal, which was forged after years of sometimes contentious talks between the city and the Calgary Flames ownership, concerns a replacement for the aging Scotiabank Saddledome, which opened in 1983.

"The thing about this conversation is it has gone on so very long, and what really people will be thinking about this week are the specific elements of what a deal might look like should a deal come forward, not the general question of whether we need a new arena. That engagement's been done in great depth," Mayor Naheed Nenshi told media early Monday afternoon.

Public will have chance to weigh in

The public will be given a chance to weigh in on the proposal by emailing, writing in or calling their representatives at city hall, Coun. Jeff Davison told reporters early Monday afternoon, with council likely voting to finalize the deal next Monday.

"After council approves this, we still have significant engagement we'll be doing," he said, adding that shovels won't be in the ground until well into 2021.

The arena discussions come as the city plans to cut $60 million from its operating budget, and is reviewing different service reductions that could be done going forward.

More than 100 protesters rallied at city hall Monday morning to urge council to reconsider cuts that would impact low-income Calgarians, but the group wasn't allowed to speak.

Those cuts would come from a different part of the budget than the money that would be used for a new arena.

"The timing is not ideal. We know there's a lot of things going on with respect to the budget, but when you really look at $60 million worth of cuts, that's really talking about two to three per cent of our operational budget. The sky's not going to fall for two to three per cent," said Davison.

The mayor was more blunt about the situation.

"The optics of this stink. This is really terrible timing. But if the deal is ready to go, I'm not about to hold it back," he said.

Last week, Coun. Ward Sutherland said negotiations have been complex, as they deal with the Stampede board, the Flames ownership, Calgary Municipal Land Corporation and the city.

Sutherland said the price tag on the proposed project is around $600 million.

It's set to be built at 12th Avenue and Fourth Street S.E., in Victoria Park.