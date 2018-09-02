Calgary Pride denies parade applications for all political parties

This year you won't see partisan branding at Calgary's annual pride parade.

CBC News has confirmed applications submitted by the United Conservative Party, Alberta NDP and the Alberta Party have all been denied.

This year, Calgary Pride used a jury to decide who can march and who will watch the LGBTQ+ event of the year from the crowd.

Political parties didn't make the cut.

According to Lana Bentley, a former candidate and now volunteer with the Alberta Party, they got a call from one of Pride's executives explaining this year, there was a flood of applicants, more than could participate in the parade.

She said they were surprised and disappointed.

"There was a lot of enthusiasm to participate," she said. "Measured against the fact that we understand they are a voluntary organisation, and they have decisions that they need to make in alignment with the realities that they're facing as well."

In an emailed statement, Brad Tennant, executive director of the UCP, said the party wanted to march but their application was denied.

Leah Ward, spokesperson for the NDP Caucus, expressed her party's disappointment in a written statement.

"We are deeply disappointed by the board's decision to prohibit political parties from participating in the Calgary Pride Parade."

Ward continued to say that her party has a positive record when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights and treating the NDP the same as the United Conservative Party in this process negates the important work that has been done in the legislature.

"We are allies. We are queer. We have been fighting for this community for decades, and we will never stop fighting for a better life for LGBTQ2S+ Albertans," Ward wrote.

Calgary blogger Mike Morrison, left, with his boyfriend Richard Einarson at a Calgary Pride Parade. (Submitted by Mike Morrison)

Mike Morrison is an activist in the LGBTQ community. He said he's surprised that all parties are being treated the same despite having different records.

"I think a lot of people talk about the message of pride, and it being misrepresented over the last couple years with so many brands involved," Morrison said. "And so I think if Calgary wants to take a step back, and really look at its process, and see who deserves to march in the pride parade, I'm all for it."

Calgary Pride did not make anyone available to comment on the details of their jury process and the decision to decline political party parade applications.

The Alberta Liberal party was unable to confirm whether or not it applied to march in the Calgary Pride Parade at the time of publication.