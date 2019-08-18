Calgary pride crosswalk vandalized again, police hate crime unit investigating

Downtown Calgary's pride flag crosswalk lasted just four days after repainting, before it was vandalized for the second time in one week.

The LGBTQ+ pride flag, which is painted on Stephen Avenue, was scrawled with the hateful, and misspelled phrase "shoot a f-----t" on Sunday morning.

The graffiti had been removed by Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, both the gay and trans pride crosswalks were repainted after the words "lust" and "lost" were scrawled across the flags.

Police say both incidents are being investigated as hate-motivated crimes.

The permanent crosswalks have only been up since July 21.

The pride crosswalk on Calgary's Stephen Avenue was vandalized with a homophobic slur on Sunday. (Nolan Hill)

In the last three years, pride crosswalks in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Red Deer have all been vandalized — and in Taber, the town's pride flag was first shredded, then burned.

Anyone with information about either incident of vandalism can contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calgary's pride parade takes place Sept. 1.