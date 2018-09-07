Green signs now dot Murdoch Park, the proposed site in Bridgeland that the City of Calgary is eyeing for one of four public cannabis consumption sites once legalization happens next month.

Residents created the statement pieces with slogans like: "Pot in this park? Weed rather not," after a last-minute meeting put on by the community association.

Brian Beck, president and board chair of the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association, says about 150 people turned up at the meeting, most of them opposed to having the space designated for weed consumers.

He says the community association wasn't given much notice by the city for the park plans.

"To some extent that means we were hit with a political bat, so I understand that other people, or various people in the community, would then like to make sure the point is made clear politically the other way. So I guess that's what the signs are about," he said.

All four of the parks being considered are in Ward 9. The other three are:

Inglewood:

Green space at 11th Avenue S.E., between 11th and 12th Streets.

Green space adjacent to Wildlands parking lot on Ninth Avenue S.E. past 22nd Street.

Ogden:

Green space north of shopping plaza at Glenmore Trail and Ogden Road S.E.

During two weeks of public input, which wrapped up Friday, 120 people responded to the city's plans in person and 1,700 people submitted feedback online.

Next, the city is transcribing citizen comments, which will be released ahead of an Oct. 9 public hearing on the matter.

Marijuana is set to be legalized in Canada on Oct. 17.