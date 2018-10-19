Sex crimes unit investigates assault, takes victim and others into custody
Paramedics transported a woman in her 20s from a southwest Calgary home in serious, but stable condition after she was assaulted.
The Calgary Police Service's sex crimes unit has taken an entire household into custody — including the victim.
At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, EMS was called to the 1900 block of 48th Avenue S.W. by police to assess a woman in her 20s who had been assaulted.
In a press release, police said the residents of the home have since been taken into custody, including the assault victim. They are investigating several "persons of interest."
Paramedics transported the assault victim to hospital in serious but stable condition. She had soft-tissue injuries that were non-life-threatening, according to EMS.
Police have no further details to release at this time.
