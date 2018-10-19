Skip to Main Content
Sex crimes unit investigates assault, takes victim and others into custody

Sex crimes unit investigates assault, takes victim and others into custody

Paramedics transported a woman in her 20s from a southwest Calgary home in serious, but stable condition after she was assaulted.

Paramedics transported a woman in her 20s from a southwest Calgary home in serious but stable condition

CBC News ·
Police were still on the scene hours after an assault early Friday morning. (Mike Symington/CBC)

The Calgary Police Service's sex crimes unit has taken an entire household into custody — including the victim.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, EMS was called to the 1900 block of 48th Avenue S.W. by police to assess a woman in her 20s who had been assaulted.

In a press release, police said the residents of the home have since been taken into custody, including the assault victim. They are investigating several "persons of interest."

Paramedics transported the assault victim to hospital in serious but stable condition. She had soft-tissue injuries that were non-life-threatening, according to EMS. 

Police have no further details to release at this time.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us