Police seek truck connected to 3 separate shootings in south Calgary

Calgary police are seeking tips from the public after three separate shootings in the city last week.

In all three instances, witnesses and CCTV saw a black, early 2000s-model pickup truck fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

The truck, which had a silver toolbox in the back, is possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet model.

Calgary police released this photo of a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet model, believed to be involved in three separate shootings over the past week. (Calgary police)

The first shooting took place on May 18 around 4:10 a.m. when a shotgun was fired through the front door of a house on Shawinigan Way S.W.

Five days later on May 23, a gunshot was reported around 5:15 a.m. in the same area. Shortly thereafter at 5:45 a.m., a shotgun was fired through the front door of a house along Queen Anne Place S.E.

The connection between the incidents is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.