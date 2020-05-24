Police seek truck connected to 3 separate shootings in south Calgary
A shotgun was fired through the front door of different homes
Calgary police are seeking tips from the public after three separate shootings in the city last week.
In all three instances, witnesses and CCTV saw a black, early 2000s-model pickup truck fleeing the scene. No one was injured.
The truck, which had a silver toolbox in the back, is possibly a Dodge or Chevrolet model.
The first shooting took place on May 18 around 4:10 a.m. when a shotgun was fired through the front door of a house on Shawinigan Way S.W.
Five days later on May 23, a gunshot was reported around 5:15 a.m. in the same area. Shortly thereafter at 5:45 a.m., a shotgun was fired through the front door of a house along Queen Anne Place S.E.
The connection between the incidents is under investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
